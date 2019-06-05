CLEARWATER, Fla. — Court Street is closed in both directions near South Hillcrest Avenue early Monday morning after a crash that sent three people to the hospital, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash was stolen, according to Clearwater spokesperson Rob Shaw.

Police officers found the driver of the stolen car at a nearby hotel after they say he ran from the scene. First responders took him to Morton Plant Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Two other people hurt in the crash remain at Bayfront Medical Center, Shaw said. One of them is listed in critical condition.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Traffic on Highland Avenue is also affected, Shaw said.

Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.

Traffic Map: Click or tap here

