ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A Pinellas County school bus has crashed into a tractor-trailer.

It happened on westbound Ulmerton Road at 58th Street North in Pinellas County.

Four high school students suffered minor injuries, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The children were taken to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Pete.

FHP Sgt. Steve Gaskins the school bus crashed into the rear of the stopped semi-truck.

A Pinellas County Schools spokesperson said the district was responding to the crash, but no further information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Pinellas: School bus collided w/ a tractor trailer westbound on Ulmerton Road @ 58th Street North. Minor injuries to 4 high school students. pic.twitter.com/y01miAGV0j — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) October 11, 2018

