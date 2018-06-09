A 4-vehicle crash has closed all northbound lanes of I-275 in St. Petersburg near where the I-375 spur juts off toward downtown.

Several people are hurt. One of them has very serious injuries, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

