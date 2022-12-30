Construction on 4th Street scheduled to begin in early 2023

Closure of some on-street parking is expected.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Temporary lane closures and detours are planned for a stretch of 4th Street in St. Petersburg where construction is planned.

Work is scheduled starting Monday, Jan. 9, on 4th Street from 5th Avenue North to 5th Avenue South — a length of just under a mile but running through the downtown area.

The $2.7 million project involves constructing curb bulb-outs at 10 intersections to improve pedestrian safety, as well as resurfacing, sidewalk improvements, pedestrian signals, signing and other markings, according to the city of St. Petersburg. It starts in early 2023 and is expected to be completed in early 2024.

Some impacts to the downtown area are likely.

"The contractor is obligated to maintain access to businesses and residences throughout the project though temporary closure of some on-street parking should be expected," the city said in a statement.