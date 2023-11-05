500K gallons of untreated wastewater spills in Clearwater; some reaching Stevenson Creek

"We are monitoring Stevenson Creek to see if there’s any impact," leaders from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection explained.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Thousands of gallons of raw sewage spilled from a treatment plant in Clearwater and now city leaders are keeping an eye out for any potential impacts to Stevenson Creek.

According to a notice from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the communications panel for the influent pumping station had two power failures on Tuesday. This caused the pumps to stop working.

The pumps being off led to a backup into the collection system which eventually overflowed from the manhole directly upstream of the wastewater treatment plant, the notice explained.

"The initial spill is not believed to have reached surface waters," leaders from the government agency explained.

The first spill is estimated to be 400,000 gallons. Crews used a vacuum truck to clean some of it up but some reportedly seeped into the ground.

The second spill leaks about 100,000 more gallons. Officials believe some of the spills ended up in Stevenson Creek. As of right now, they can't say how much.