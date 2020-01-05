CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department said it typically gets requests to show up for kid’s birthdays during the coronavirus pandemic, but today’s ask was a bit different by at least 60 years.

The department said it got a request from the daughter of an elderly Clearwater woman to surprise her on her big day. So, the police department and fire rescue hopped in their cars, engines and trucks and headed down to 73-year-old Janet White’s house.

As sirens began filling the neighborhood, the police department said White was confused and thought there was an issue. Little did she know, the sirens were for her.

When the convoy of at least 10 vehicles turned down her street, it finally hit her. A huge smile spread across her face as she laughed and waved to the cars.

The police department even gave her a patch to remember the moment.

The experience is one that White said she needed and is not soon to forget.

“I was feeling kind of down because I don’t have everybody around,” she said to police. “It was great. I really appreciate it. It made my day. My heart won’t stop pounding.”

RELATED: Grandpa Rudi recovers from coronavirus on his 107th birthday

RELATED: Texas principal travels 800 miles to visit every graduating senior at home

RELATED: 93-year-old woman celebrates birthday with a parade

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter