ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — An 87-year-old man drowned during one of his daily swims, according to Pinellas County sheriff's deputies.

At about 3:23 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to the home in Belle Vista Drive E. They learned Robert Schmedes and his wife, Ursula Schmedes, 90, had gone for a swim behind their home.

The wife told deputies that during their daily swim, her husband showed signs of distress and went underwater. She struggled to keep Schmedes' head above water as neighbors called 911.

Paramedics arrived to get him out of the water. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

Deputies said the incident does not appear suspicious.

