CLEARWATER, Fla. – Some ninety people will become U.S. Citizens at a ceremony on Friday morning.

In recognition of Constitution Week and Citizenship Day, U.S. Magistrate Judge Anthony Porcelli will administer the Oath of Allegiance to the group from 44 countries, ranging from Argentina to Vietnam.

Two students will perform the National Anthem and lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. in Clearwater.

Constitution Week runs from Sept. 14-23 and Citizenship Day is Sept. 17.

Across the country, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will welcome almost 45,000 new citizens at more than 260 naturalization ceremonies during this week-long observance.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP