97-year-old dies from injuries in St. Petersburg crash

The crash happened Sunday, according to police.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 97-year-old man died from his injuries following a crash Sunday on the Pinellas Bayway.

Thomas Franklin Thompson Jr. was driving an SUV south on Dolphin Cay Lane on Sunday when he did not stop at the stop sign on 54th Avenue S., otherwise known as the bayway, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

His SUV was hit by an oncoming car driven by a 20-year-old from Ruskin.

Police say Thompson was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, but he died Monday.