ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Shine St. Petersburg Mural Festival runs from Oct. 6-14 but the first Shine artwork of 2018 has just been rolled out.

The “Shine Bikes” are Coast bikes featuring special artwork.

Coast Bikes are St. Petersburg’s bike share program.

The official Shine Bike was designed by visual artist Ricky Watts, who has been involved with Shine since it first started in 2015. There are five other Shine Bikes designed by local artist.

The Shine Bikes will be hidden in the Coast Bike fleet. It’s up to you to find them. Coast Bikes partnered with Florida Craft Art to offer a Shine Mural Bike Tour. Tickets are $25, including a bike rental.

Now in its fourth year, the Shine St. Petersburg Mural Festival has brought more than 50 murals to the area. This year, 20 international artists will have seven days to complete their artwork and you can watch the entire creative process.

For a list of artists, events and mural locations visit the St. Pete Arts Alliance website.

