ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- There's more than just silver and gold getting plundered on the high seas.

A ton -- about one literal ton -- of marijuana was offloaded Tuesday by the Coast Guard crew on the cutter named Resolute.

It has an estimated worth of $2.2 million.

Some 81 Coast Guard members just returned from a 71-day deployment to seize and intercept drugs circulating in international waters in the Caribbean Sea.

The largest mission as part of Operation Riptide came on March 17: the crew, with the help of a Customs and Border Protection aircraft crew, took over 2,600 pounds of marijuana, according to a news release.

Photos: Marijuana seized by a Coast Guard crew shown off in St. Petersburg A ton of marijuana was seized by a Coast Guard crew during a 71-day mission in international waters in the Caribbean Sea. 01 / 07 A ton of marijuana was seized by a Coast Guard crew during a 71-day mission in international waters in the Caribbean Sea. 01 / 07

Photos: Marijuana seized by a Coast Guard crew shown off in St. Petersburg

Seven suspected drug smugglers were arrested as well.

The crew's riches were shown off not long upon returning to land.

"By working hand-in-hand with DHS partners and the nation of Jamaica, we were able to efficiently interdict the 2,600 pounds of marijuana seen on the pier today," said Cmdr. Carmen DeGeorge, the Resolute's commanding officer, in the release.

"Today's offload represents the ongoing commitment of U.S. and international partners to combat transnational criminal networks and promote stability across the Caribbean region."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP