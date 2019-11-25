ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An 18-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after police say he was accidentally shot by an acquaintance.

Police say it happened just after 3 p.m. Monday on 23rd Street South near 18th Avenue South.

Investigators say a 22-year-old is responsible and has been taken into custody.

Authorities are still trying to piece together exactly how it happened. There was no immediate word on any possible charges.

