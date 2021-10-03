Deputies: Accused Capitol rioter arrested after boat crash

Paul Rae and his passenger were found on an island, both uninjured but showing signs of impairment.

REDINGTON SHORES, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies on marine patrol investigated a Saturday night boat crash that ended in the arrest of accused local Capitol rioter, Paul Rae.

The 38-year-old Rae is currently on federal supervised release status, the sheriff's office said.

Rae was charged with knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and corruptly obstructing official proceedings during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Deputies responded to a small island on the intracoastal waterway near 794 182nd Ave. E, where multiple witnesses reported the crash after the boat was seen traveling at a high speed northbound, the release explains.

The boat went ashore on the small island where deputies located it approximately 75 feet from the waterline, according to the sheriff's office. Rae and his passenger were both uninjured but showing signs of impairment.

The deputies assigned to the DUI Unit began to conduct a BUI investigation on Rae who showed "several" indicators of impairment, the release reports. He was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail where he was charged with Boating Under the Influence.