Teachers to get reduced rent in new St. Pete affordable housing building

Pinellas County Schools is partnering with Tomlinson Community Partners to redevelop the 99-year-old building.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg's historic Tomlinson building is being turned into affordable housing for teachers — and Pinellas County Schools is giving us a first look at the plans.

The district, which is partnering with Tomlinson Community Partners for the project, previewed some of the planned amenities for the building earlier this month.

The 99-year-old building will be completely renovated with the goal of addressing the workforce housing shortage while preserving its historical significance.

“To attract and retain the best teachers and district employees, we must proactively provide accessible and appealing housing choices," said Kevin Hendrick, the superintendent of Pinellas County Schools.

The proposed project will include 225 residential units with 113 designated specifically for teachers and district employees. The remaining 112 units will be made available to the public.

Plans include a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

The estimated monthly rent will range between $1,263 and $2,160 for teachers and school employees. Those rates will increase to between $2,156 to $2,771 for members of the public.

Amenities like a common area for teachers, a gym and parking will be included.

Right now, the project is expected to be completed by July 2026. However, Pinellas County Schools and Tomlinson Community Partners still need to develop a comprehensive plan and timeline to present to the school board for approval in the coming months.

Tomlinson Community Partners is a joint venture between several developers, including Dantes Partners, which is part of the team developing the Historic Gas Plant District site.

“Being chosen to redevelop the historic Tomlinson building is a responsibility we do not take lightly. It is our sincere hope that this development will not only meet the immediate housing needs but also foster a more integrated inclusive community that supports the success of all its residents," said Buwa Binitie, the founder and CEO of Dantes Partners.

The Tomlinson building opened in 1924 as St. Petersburg Junior High and later became a vocational school in 1931. It was renamed the Edwin H. Tomlinson Vocational School in 1935 after a local benefactor.