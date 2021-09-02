Largo police looking for missing man with dementia

Give police a call if you've seen him.

LARGO, Fla. — Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing man.

Ahati Toure, 62, left his assisted living facility in the area of Lake Avenue and Rosery Road around 2 p.m. Monday, according to the Largo Police Department in a news release.

Police say he suffers from dementia and diabetes.

Anyone with information about Toure's whereabouts is asked to call police at 727-587-6730.