Largo police looking for missing man with dementia

LARGO, Fla. — Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing man.
Ahati Toure, 62, left his assisted living facility in the area of Lake Avenue and Rosery Road around 2 p.m. Monday, according to the Largo Police Department in a news release.
Police say he suffers from dementia and diabetes.
Anyone with information about Toure's whereabouts is asked to call police at 727-587-6730.
