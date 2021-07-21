Allegiant flight bound for New York returns to St. Pete airport after bird strike

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A plane taking off from St. Pete-Clearwater International (PIE) returned back to the airport Wednesday after striking a bird.
Allegiant said one of Flight 994's engines experienced the bird strike shortly after taking off at 9:03 a.m. The plane returned to the airport for inspection and assessment, the carrier added.
The plane was able to land safely and taxi to a gate "under its own power" before passengers on board deplaned. A replacement aircraft is said to be on its way to bring those on board to their intended destination of Plattsburgh, New York.
A spokesperson from PIE said rescue units did respond to the Tarmac. According to Allegiant, 157 people, including the crew, were on board the plane at the time of the strike.
- Red tide can impact your pet's health: Here's how to protect them
- 'This is a matter of life and death:' Pharmacist says rural areas still struggling to get vaccinated
- Current COVID surge in Florida not due to ‘seasonal pattern’ of virus
- 'You understand that, Mr. President': Brady jokes with Biden about people not thinking they won
- DOJ: Tampa Oath Keepers member pleads guilty in Capitol insurrection case
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter