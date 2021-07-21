x
Pinellas County

Allegiant flight bound for New York returns to St. Pete airport after bird strike

The airline says the strike happened shortly after takeoff.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A plane taking off from St. Pete-Clearwater International (PIE) returned back to the airport Wednesday after striking a bird.

Allegiant said one of Flight 994's engines experienced the bird strike shortly after taking off at 9:03 a.m. The plane returned to the airport for inspection and assessment, the carrier added.

The plane was able to land safely and taxi to a gate "under its own power" before passengers on board deplaned. A replacement aircraft is said to be on its way to bring those on board to their intended destination of Plattsburgh, New York.

A spokesperson from PIE said rescue units did respond to the Tarmac. According to Allegiant, 157 people, including the crew, were on board the plane at the time of the strike.

