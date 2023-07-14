Deputies say fire that killed more than 50 animals does 'not appear suspicious in nature'

The fire, which killed animals ranging from reptiles to mammals, was seen around 3 a.m. by deputies on foot patrol at the John's Pass Village.

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies said the cause of the fire that killed about 50 to 100 animals on Thursday "does not appear suspicious in nature," according to an update.

The fire, which killed animals ranging from reptiles to mammals, was seen around 3 a.m. by deputies on foot patrol at the John's Pass Village.

Authorities said those deputies saw flames coming from the Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center, located at 12973 Village Boulevard in Madeira Beach.

Sonny Flynn, the owner of Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center, said all mammals at the refuge died in the fire. In a later update Thursday afternoon, crews with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium identified about 40 small mammals died, including a pig, chinchillas, skunks and more.

Flynn has owned the center for six years but has managed it since it opened in 2011. She says she's heartbroken, but hopeful to rebuild.

"We're gonna rebuild, because this is a very valuable resource for this community and the animals themselves," she said in an interview with 10 Tampa Bay. "The pet surrenders are necessary to be loved and cared for. So we're gonna keep that strong, don’t know what that looks like – haven’t had time to think about that."

The fire damaged three surrounding businesses. Robin Miller, president of the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce, said the community is vowing to help Flynn and her team rebuild.