Pounding the pavement for Alzheimer’s disease in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hundreds are lacing up their sneakers in St. Petersburg and taking another big step in the battle against Alzheimer’s disease.

One step at a time, volunteers like Bernadette Homan are pounding the pavement to stomp out Alzheimer’s disease.

“A walk like this is very important because it shows where I can get help,” Homan said.

Brenda McClintic said she lost her husband to the disease. She was one of the hundreds plastered in purple at Poynter Park.

“This is huge, we have to get the word out,” McClintic said.

The event included a "promise garden," blooming with inspiration with each color flower representing why people are walking.

McClintic said she does it for her husband, in sickness and health, she remained by his side.

“He was so young, he was my best friend, my soul mate, the love of my life,” McClintic said.

Statistics show more than 580,000 Floridians are living with Alzheimer’s.

Paula Dangler's husband is one of them. She said she was blindsided when she heard the diagnosis.

“It’s been difficult at times. It’s a very different journey than I expected when I retired," Dangler said.

But for those in attendance, seeing so many people rallying around the cause sparks hope.

“There are a lot of people out there that want to help,” Dangler said. “So many people are fighting for this cause.”