PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old-girl in Pinellas Park.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking for Jada Burrell. She could be traveling with a 17-year-old named Eshunn Cummings.
She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black leggings.
Investigators say she has black hair extensions and could be missing some of them. She is five-foot-two and weighs about 130 pounds.
Cummings was last seen wearing a green shirt, a blue jacket, and black shorts.
The two photos below show Eshunn and Jada.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
