'He left with his medicine,' migrant teen's mother says after Pinellas Sheriff reveals it appears he died of an epileptic seizure

The medical examiner has yet to finalize an autopsy in the 17-year-old's death.

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — New details in the investigation into the death of a 17-year-old Honduran migrant who died in U.S. custody show he may have died from an epileptic seizure.

Ángel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza was placed in a holding center in Safety Harbor on Friday, May 5, just two days after being processed at the U.S.-Mexico border. The teen died on May 10 after being found unconscious in his room.

10 Tampa Bay's Angelina Salcedo spoke to Maradiaga Espinoza's mother Monday. She said her son had a minor case of epilepsy, but she didn't believe that was the cause of his death.

"He was healthy, he was fine. He was strong because all he did was play sports. He was a strong boy. I haven't gotten any concrete answers about his death or what happened to him. The facility hasn't told me anything," Norma Sarahy Maradiaga Espinoza said in Spanish.

She says her son was a soccer star with a bright future in his hometown of Olanchita, Honduras. He left for more opportunities, a better life and to help his mother.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said while the autopsy report isn't complete, details from their investigation show Ángel had a cut on his tongue consistent with that of an epileptic episode. The laceration on his tongue leads the sheriff to believe he died of an epileptic seizure overnight.

Gualtieri says the family, specifically a cousin who lives in Tampa and was his sponsor, had warned Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services (JFCS) about the teen’s epilepsy and his susceptibility to seizures.

Deputies found Ángel’s medical records had been uploaded by JFCS into its system but were never reviewed by staff, meaning they were not aware of his epilepsy or possible convulsions.

During a health check when Ángel was first brought to the facility, Gualtieri says doctors weren't made aware of his epilepsy. The teen didn’t tell the staff about his condition and said he didn’t have any medication on him.

In an interview Tuesday, May 16, the teen's mother confirmed to Salcedo her son had left his home in Olanchita, Honduras, with a three-month supply of his medication and had it him when he arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border on May 3.

"He left with his medicine in April. He had it with him," Norma Sarahy Maradiaga Espinoza said.

Deputies are still working to determine whether Ángel had his medication with him when he arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border on May 3 and have asked U.S. Customs and Border Patrol for more information.

The Honduran government says Ángel was brought to Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor after being found unconscious at 8 a.m. on May 10. Officials say doctors performed CPR for an hour before he was declared dead at 9:03 a.m.

While everyone waits for an autopsy to be concluded, the teen's family says his death is inexplicable. They want his body quickly transferred back home to Honduras.

"What I need is for them to put their hand on their heart and give me a quick response about everything that's happened because I need an explanation," his mother said.