Jewish communities remain optimistic despite display of Nazi signs in St. Pete

Demonstrators with Nazi symbols were spotted at the Pinellas Trail Overpass in front of a Jewish-owned deli.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office received several calls Saturday after demonstrators were spotted holding Nazi symbols.

The demonstration happened in front of The Nosh Pit, a New York-style Jewish deli in St. Petersburg.

"It's very shocking," owner Rachael Finn said. "There is no space for them in our society today."

Finn said she immediately alerted authorities and checked in on her customers. That same day, patrons said a group reportedly handed out antisemitic flyers at Upham Beach.

The occurrence is the latest of several antisemitic incidents in the Bay Area this year. Most recently, a group was spotted with swastika signs and the SS symbol outside the Tampa Convention Center in July.

Pinellas County deputies said they responded at the overpass on the intersection of Park Street and Tyrone Boulevard.

Despite the blatant display of antisemitism, Finn said it's been heartwarming to receive support from the community. She said the day after the demonstration, customers showed up to express their support.

"We do live in a great community," Finn said. "The people of St. Petersburg are very supportive, inclusive and loving people."

However, Finn said she's hoping more people, regardless of background, will take a stand against hate moving forward.

The Florida Holocaust Museum's board chair said it's important for everyone to condemn such attacks. He said tolerating such behavior only leaves room for more attacks against other groups.

"This is not just a Jewish problem," Board Chair Mike Igel said. "We need to come together as the civilized side of the community and be the louder voice.

Igel, whose grandparents were Holocaust survivors, encourages people to educate themselves and others, along with a more public display of solidarity to drown out the rhetoric such groups are spreading.

"The short answer is to do something," Igel said. "Inertia is just the enemy."