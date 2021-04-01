St. Petersburg police: Missing woman found safe

Antoinette Giordano reportedly left home around noon.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Someone spotted Antoinette Giordano and called the police, the St. Petersburg Police Department says. She is safe.

The previous story is below.

---

Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

Antoinette Giordano, 83, left her home around noon Monday near Park Street S. and 5th Avenue S. and hasn't been seen nor heard from since, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

It says Giordano has diminished mental capacity and does not have a phone with her.

She is 5-feet tall and weighs 150 pounds, police said. She was wearing black/gray/pink leopard print pajamas.

Anyone with information about Giordano's whereabouts is asked to call police at 727-893-7780 or 911.

