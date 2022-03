Investigators say they aren't sure how the fire started.

KENNETH CITY, Fla. — Dozens of people are without a home Thursday after a fire ripped through an apartment complex Wednesday night in Kenneth City, Pinellas County Fire Rescue says.

The flames broke out just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Ashford Bayside Apartments, located at 5750 58th Way N.

Fire Rescue says no one was hurt in the two-alarm fire.

Investigators say they aren't sure how the fire started.