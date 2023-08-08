Officials: 4 apartment units in St. Pete damaged by fire

There were no reported injuries to anyone living in the apartment units or firefighters at the scene.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Four apartment units were damaged Tuesday afternoon in St. Petersburg after a fire occurred, officials say.

At around 2 p.m., a fire broke out at 5th Street North, and St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said in a news release they were alerted and responded to the scene.

When crews arrived, they began trying to extinguish the fire, which started from an apartment unit, firefighters say.

"Firefighters worked diligently to contain and control the fire, ensuring the safety of the residents and surrounding structures, the news release reads. "Thanks to the quick response of the fire department and their effective firefighting techniques, the fire was successfully brought under control."

The four units received damage from fire, smoke and water, fire rescue says. It is still unknown how much damage the apartment units faced.

Those who lived in the apartment units have been temporarily removed from the building and some of the residents are receiving assistance from the Red Cross, firefighters say.