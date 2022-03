Firefighters are racing to extinguish the flames.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Sky10 is flying over a fire at the Palms Apartments of Tarpon Springs.

The complex is located on Haven Place.

Video from our helicopter showed firefighters attacking the flames from the ground and from a ladder above. The roofs of multiple units were gone, and smoke could be seen billowing into the air.

It was not immediately clear what started the fire or whether anybody was hurt.