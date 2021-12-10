Colleagues recognize fellow Palm Harbor fire lieutenant injured by truck as top firefighter

Lt. Ashley White continues to improve each day, the department said.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Firefighting colleagues recognized one of their own for going above and beyond the call to service — a duty Lt. Ashley White hopes to continue.

The Palm Harbor Fire Rescue firefighter suffered extensive injuries when she was hit by a pickup truck while responding to a crash in late September. The exemplary firefighter took every safety precaution at the time of the crash, Chief Scott Sanford had said.

White was named the 2021 firefighter of the year by Palm Harbor Fire Rescue as someone who has "performed outstanding acts, above and beyond that directly benefits the public and the department." She, too, received the Purple Heart as she was critically injured in the line of duty.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the hospital.

White underwent surgeries on her leg and arm and was released from the hospital about a week later.

"She continues to improve each day and works hard on her physical therapy," the department said in a news release. "She is more than determined to walk again and get back to the job. The proper placement of the apparatus when it arrived on scene of the initial crash and the lifesaving skills of our members saved Lt. White's life and Palm Harbor Fire Rescue could not be more proud of all of you."