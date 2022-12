Police said Van Vui Dong stabbed a man twice during an argument.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A 56-year-old Pinellas Park man was arrested Wednesday for attempted murder, according to a news release.

Police said Van Vui Dong stabbed a man twice during an argument. Dong and the victim were reported to have been drinking alcohol prior to the argument.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, police wrote in the news release.