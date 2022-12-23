St. Petersburg woman charged with 3 counts of attempted murder

The shooting happened late Thursday night at Doubles Sports Bar.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 24-year-old St. Petersburg woman was arrested on Friday for three counts of attempted murder, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Dekena Talbert shot at multiple people just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday while at Doubles Sports Bar.

According to detectives, Talbert got into a physical fight with June Flowers, 26, prior to the shooting. Detectives said that once the fight ended, Talbert retrieved a gun and attempted to shoot at the victims.

The sheriff's office said Clemmiesha Flowers, 28, positioned herself between Talbert and June and was shot in the upper back.

As Talbert began to leave the bar in a vehicle, she fired three more rounds at another person, 26-year-old Fabriia Williams, who was struck in the leg, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said that Talbert was immediately found and arrested after deputies conducted a traffic stop on her vehicle.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.