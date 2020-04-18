PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Today was not a good day to be out on the water. Water rescue crews in Pinellas County were busy after thunderstorms and bad weather swept through the Bay Area mid-morning on Saturday.

Three people were rescued from the water after their boat sank off Clearwater Beach.

Clearwater Fire Rescue, Clearwater Beach Lifeguards, Florida Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Coast Guard all responded to the call around 11:30 a.m. They rescued three people from the water. Nobody was hurt.

On the other side of Pinellas County, a large group of kayakers needed some help getting back to shore after bad weather blew through.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, along with the Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife, were dispatched to the Weedon Island area off Gandy Boulevard. According to the fire department, about 8-10 kayakers were rescued and helped back to shore this morning.

Authorities say the water was shallow in places, which made it a bit difficult to reach some of the kayakers during the rescue. However, all kayakers made it to shore safely, and no one was hurt.

