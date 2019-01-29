ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Customers of a Tampa Bay-area credit union are working to get their account straightened out after noticing missing funds.

St. Petersburg police confirm they’re working at least 12 similar cases from Florida Central Credit Union customers who reported fraudulent account activity.

Raymond Fagnon says he spotted two withdrawals totaling around $500 made from an ATM in Clearwater.

“I went whoa, what’s going on here, I didn’t do these transactions,” said Fagnon, who shares the account with his wife. The two filed a report with police and were told by their bank the funds would be redeposited into their account in two to three days.

“I’m just glad that I caught it,” Fagnon said. “The transactions happened at 7:51 p.m. and 7:52 p.m. [Sunday] and they were in large quantities.”

And Fagnon isn’t alone. After just a few minutes at the Florida Central Credit Union branch on 16th Street North, 10News spotted several other customers complaining about account problems.

“I came and put my card in… decline,” said a frustrated Jamal Walker. “That’s 200 dollars off my card… I almost went crazy, man!”

St. Petersburg police are now investigating the cases but say its too early to tell how the account information was compromised.

Florida Central Credit Union is telling customers money should be returned to their accounts in the coming days.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.