BayCare will reduce number of non-urgent surgeries in Pinellas County

Right now, the temporary policy does not apply to BayCare hospitals in Hillsborough, Polk and Pasco counties.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — In order to make sure there are enough hospital beds for a "growing number of severely-ill" COVID-19 patients in Pinellas County, BayCare will temporarily reduce the number of non-urgent surgeries performed.

The health care system says the new policy change does not effect BayCare hospitals in Hillsborough, Polk or Pasco counties. However, the policy would be adopted if the other counties see a lack of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.

The policy change takes effect at 5 p.m. on July 10 for the following four BayCare hospitals in Pinellas County:

St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Petersburg

Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater

Mease Countryside Hospital in Clearwater

Mease Dunedin Hospital

Under the plan, all life-threatening surgeries will still be performed. The health care system says that this policy change isn't like the state-mandated ban on elective surgeries that happened earlier this year. Instead, the hospitals will still allow for as many non-urgent surgeries to continue.

BayCare says Pinellas County's available hospital bed capacity has declined "significantly in the past month due to rising COVID-19 cases."

As of early Friday afternoon, only 11.1 percent of the county's roughly 370 ICU beds were available. Nearly 22 percent of those beds were filled with COVID-19 patients.

“This policy will impact far fewer people’s health care than the previous ban this year on all non-urgent surgeries,” Tommy Inzina, CEO of BayCare Health System said. “This is really about one key resource that we need to be sure we have available and that is hospital beds for those battling COVID-19.”

On July 2, 455 Pinellas County residents tested positive for COVID-19.

