Bayfront Health St. Petersburg remembers life, career of beloved physician

Dr. Keith Brady was a medical staff leader who served on many committees at the hospital.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Bayfront Health St. Petersburg is remembering the life of a physician who worked for the hospital for more than 30 years.

Dr. Keith Brady, MD, recently died after battling a long illness, hospital leaders explain. He is survived by his wife, Yvette, along with his son and daughter.

Brady was a medical staff leader who served on many committees at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. He left the hospital in 2014.

Leading up to his career with the hospital, Brady reportedly attended the University of the West Indies before starting his internship at Grant Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He completed his residency at Wayne State University in Detroit.

“Dr. Brady was a wonderful, kind and caring physician, speaking with those who worked closely with him,” John Moore, President of Bayfront Health St. Petersburg said in a statement. “His colleagues appreciated his calm and cool demeanor. Dr. Brady was loved and respected by his patients.”