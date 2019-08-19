ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — At a St. Petersburg city council meeting earlier this month, Bayfront Health executives gave a presentation about the status of their hospital.

The presentation touched on everything from the hospital's economic impact on the city to employee pay-out and charity care. During that meeting, the city council asked about discrepancies in data, termination numbers and open positions.

When regional CEO Joseph Mullany was asked about a comment he made in March about laying off 100 employees, he acted unaware of where that number came from.

On Monday, a Bayfront Health spokesperson said, "As you may know, hospitals regularly make changes, including staffing levels, to ensure effective and efficient operations. Last month, our team identified opportunities for new efficiencies in staffing across a number of departments, the majority of which were non-clinical positions. Thirty employees, representing less than two percent of our total workforce, were impacted. To support these individuals during the transition, they received severance and outplacement services. We continue to recruit for and add new team members."

Meanwhile, Terrie Weeks, a registered nurse and member of National Nurses United, says Bayfront's reputation is poor among nurses. She says it's known that staffing is bad and most would rather not work there.

Since the hospital's presentation at the city council meeting on August 1st, the council is now working on a list of follow-up questions to present Bayfront Health in the near future.



