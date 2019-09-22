CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man from Clearwater died after the SUV he was driving was hit from behind, causing it to rotate and overturn several times.

Troopers say the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of the Bayside Bridge, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

Joseph Poblete, 45, was driving south in his Toyota SUV when troopers say his vehicle slowed. A Lexis traveling behind him hit the SUV.

The impact caused the SUV to rotate and overturn multiple times on the bridge, FHP says.

Poblete was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. His passenger, a 34-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the Lexus, a 37-year-old woman, was not hurt.

Charges could be filed in the crash, FHP said.

