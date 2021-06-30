Banners reminding beachgoers to celebrate safely will fly over local beaches for Fourth of July weekend

Five beach communities joined together for the initiative.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Some of Tampa Bay's most popular beaches will be sending beachgoers a message from the sky during the Independence Day weekend.

The cities of St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island, Madeira Beach, Indian Shores and Clearwater will fly banners with messages encouraging people to keep the beaches clean and keep marine life safe.

The banners will be flown from Saturday, July 3, through Monday, July 5, and will all have different messages on them. Here's what they will say:

"Before posting pics to Twitter, pick up your litter."

"Protect sea turtles by flattening sandcastles and refilling holes."

"Leave no trace, put litter in the right place."

"We are hoping that aerial messaging will be of an effective way to communicate to the beachgoers without disturbing their enjoyment of the area," St. Pete Beach Mayor Alan Johnson said. "The messages are simple, and their impact is crucial to protecting our beautiful beaches."

Treasure Island City Manager Amy Davis says the banners could help people who are visiting understand how to protect wildlife, especially turtles.

"Many of our beachgoers who are visiting may not be aware that it is turtle

nesting season," Davis said.

Sea turtle nesting seasons last through October. Beach visitors are also

reminded to not disturb sea turtle nests when enjoying the beach.