PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Beaches have been a hot topic in Florida amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just this past week in Florida, two counties made the decision to reopen their beaches for exercise.

Pinellas County commissioners agreed Tuesday to extend its safer at home order through May 1st. Under the safer at home order, public beaches and pools are to remain closed to prevent people from gathering in larger groups.

The next discussion on the county’s safer at home order will be on Tuesday April 28.

