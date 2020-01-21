BELLEAIR BEACH, Fla. — One neighborhood in Belleair Beach is making a big change to go green.

The island off of 22nd street is converting all 32 of its street lights to solar-powered LEDs.

The city hopes the switch, while it costs more money up-front, will end up saving homeowners more in the long-run – and help save the environment.

“We are the first in Tampa Bay. And it’s been very positive," said Lynn Rives, the City Manager of Belleair Beach.

The project started with moving all the electrical wires underground. Then, the neighborhood wanted to take it one step further.

“In the process we looked at replacing the light pools with ornamental lights, we looked at concrete lights. We looked at many other options," Rives said.

"Then we looked at solar."

A cost analysis was conducted to make a decision.

“The solar cost, it’s got a 10-year warranty on it, the costs for these lights there are 31 of them, is $160,000. And it would have been pretty much a wash with the Duke lights, of installation of decorative lights. Along with the utility rental cost we would have had to pay each month,” Rives said.

Rives says Duke Energy polls would have cost around $150,000 – a $10,000 difference. However, when the 10-year warranty is up, the savings should increase.

“Well the only thing we see as a long-term cost is possibly the battery cost after 10 years," Rives said. "And even if we rented from Duke Energy, it still would have cost us more than the battery exchange would have cost us. Because it’s an ongoing rental fee.”

The poles are unique in that they do not have a solar panel. Instead, the solar cells wrap around the pole itself.

“The poles are 100 percent solar powered. And inside the sleeves that you see on the poles is a battery pack. So it charges up and provides the light. So we are 100 percent off the grid, environmentally friendly, we don’t draw any power. And the system will run as you schedule it. It’s all Bluetooth controlled," Ian McGill with Clear World and Infrastructure Innovations, LLC explained.

If and when a hurricane hits, these poles can withstand wind speeds up to 140 mph. And when the power goes out, these lights, stay on.

“Because of the battery technology we have, they will run for eight days without direct sunlight. So even when the cloud covers in, and the wind’s blowing, you’re still gaining solar power to your battery pack. So even with a complete cloud cover, 100 percent cloud cover, we’d still have power for eight days. And typically by then you have some sunlight and it will clear up," McGill said.

These lights are also LED and won’t degrade the way normal lights do.

So after a couple of years, when normal street lights would start to shine with an orange or pink tinge, these lights will still be white.

