4 arrested after crash involving law enforcement in Belleair

The collision happened after a burglary, investigators say.

BELLEAIR, Fla. — Four people were arrested after a burglary and subsequent car crash in Pinellas County.

At least one law enforcement cruiser was involved in the crash, though there was no immediate word on any potential injuries and the circumstances surrounding the collision were not immediately clear.

The crash occurred late Thursday afternoon near Golf View Drive and Pineland Avenue in Belleair. The town confirmed the crash happened after a burglary.

Investigators say four suspects ran from the scene, but they were quickly caught by Belleair police.

In a tweet, the town had previously urged neighbors to stay in their homes while authorities responded. But, in a later update, Belleair leaders confirmed there was no longer any threat to the public.

Mehlenbacher Road is temporarily shut down to traffic. Drivers should seek alternate routes until further notice.