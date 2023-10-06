Beloved Pinellas County deputy K-9, who caught more than 200 suspects, dies

K-9 Bosco was enjoying retirement with his family when he passed.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A beloved retired Pinellas County Sheriff's Office patrol K-9 died on Friday, according to a news release.

The sheriff's office said K-9 Bosco caught more than 200 suspects with his handler Corporal Matt Aiken from 2011 to 2018.

Bosco was certified as a "Narcotics Detector Canine" in 2012. He seized more than $100,000 in drug money throughout his career, the sheriff's office shared.

He also placed 1st in Novice Division in USPCA in 2015. Bosco enjoyed retirement with his family and current K-9 brother Taco.