Beloved Pinellas County deputy K-9, who caught more than 200 suspects, dies

K-9 Bosco was enjoying retirement with his family when he passed.
Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A beloved retired Pinellas County Sheriff's Office patrol K-9 died on Friday, according to a news release. 

The sheriff's office said K-9 Bosco caught more than 200 suspects with his handler Corporal Matt Aiken from 2011 to 2018. 

Bosco was certified as a "Narcotics Detector Canine" in 2012. He seized more than $100,000 in drug money throughout his career, the sheriff's office shared. 

He also placed 1st in Novice Division in USPCA in 2015. Bosco enjoyed retirement with his family and current K-9 brother Taco. 

"Our condolences go out to Corporal Aitken and his family. Thank you for your service K-9 Bosco and rest well," the sheriff's office wrote on its Facebook page

