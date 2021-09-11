The best and most-popular beaches in the Tampa Bay area

If you are considering moving to the region, you may want to live on the beach or within a short driving distance of one. But, which beach is the best?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s no secret that the Tampa Bay area has some of the best beaches in the country – and even in the world!

However, if you want to live near the beach, which one should you choose?

Regardless of where you live, you will probably end up visiting all the beaches at some point. Let’s be honest, all of them are beautiful, and they all have their own vibe.

Indian Rocks Beach

Just a short drive from St. Petersburg and Clearwater, you will find the quiet shores of Indian Rocks Beach. This beach is known for its low-key vibes and vacation rentals. It also has 27 accessibility points, meaning there are plenty of areas to find the perfect spot. A lot of these accessibility points will also have a few free parking spaces. Be sure to arrive early though, as these spots can fill up fast!

There are a few rules at Indian Rocks. No pets, overnight camping, and alcohol are allowed. If you want to grill or throw a bonfire, you will need a permit. Overall, Indian Rocks is a great family-friendly beach.

Clearwater Beach

Next is Clearwater Beach. This beach is known for its beautiful, soft, white sand. It took the No. 1 spot in the country for Trip Advisor’s best beaches in 2018 and 2019.

While Clearwater Beach is amazing, you will want to keep in mind it’s a very touristy area. If you plan to visit the beach on a weekend, you will want to get there early or you will be struggling in traffic to find a parking spot.

However, the visit can be very rewarding with lots of great restaurants nearby and scenic views from Pier 60. Like Indian Rocks, alcohol, pets, and overnight camping are not allowed.

Treasure Island

Heading south, you will find Treasure Island. Treasure Island is made up of several smaller beaches, like John’s Pass and Sunset Beach.

It doesn’t have the same powdery soft sand like Clearwater Beach, but it’s known for being extremely wide. You can end up walking about 800 feet just to get from the beach entrances to the water’s edge, so be sure to wear comfortable shoes and bring everything you need in one trip.

Unlike the other beaches mentioned so far, Treasure Island does allow alcoholic beverages, just no glass containers. However, no alcohol is allowed on the beach between the 8500 and 9900 blocks of Treasure Island between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Madeira Beach

Up next is Madeira Beach, also known as ‘Mad Beach’ by the locals. The beach was named the No. 9 beach in the U.S. by Trip Advisor for 2021.

With two and a half miles of beach to explore, along with a rocky southern point for some shore fishing, there is a ton to do. You will want to check out the more than 100 shops in the area, along with all the great restaurants. You can even rent a boat or jet-ski or take a trip on the water in a floating tiki bar.

St. Pete Beach

Lastly, there’s St. Pete Beach, a crowd favorite.

This beach takes first place for best beaches in the U.S. for 2021 by Trip Advisor. Not to brag, but it was also named the No. 5 beach in the world for 2021.

Soft white sands, emerald waters, and a laid-back vibe, there is not much more you could ask for.

While you are there, check out Pass-a-Grille beach and the Pass-a-Grille Historic District. It’s one of the largest historic districts on the Gulf Coast and is known for its restaurants and shops.