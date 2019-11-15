ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are searching for the driver who slammed into a bicyclist along the Pinellas Trail – and took off.

According to St. Petersburg Police, the rider was crossing 49th street in a crosswalk when he was hit by a white sedan. Police say the bicyclist suffered several broken bones, but he is going to be alright.

In a media release, police stated the driver stopped to move the bicycle out of the road before getting back in the car and driving away.

Anyone with information about the car or the driver is being asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7780.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter