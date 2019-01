PINELLAS PARK, Fla — A bicyclist was hurt in a crash with a pick-up truck on a busy stretch of Pinellas County roadway, police say.

The crash happened after 4 p.m. Monday on 66th Street near Bryan Dairy Road.

Officers of the Pinellas Park Police Department investigating the crash earlier diverted traffic from southbound 66th Street to Bryan Dairy Road.

It has since reopened.

