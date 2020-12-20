Bicyclist hit, killed by car in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A bicyclist died after they were hit by a car Sunday afternoon.
It happened around 12:18 p.m. at 54th Avenue N. and 48th Street N., according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
The Florida Highway Patrol later confirmed the bicyclist died from their injuries.
People are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
