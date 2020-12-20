Bicyclist hit, killed by car in St. Petersburg

Drivers are asked to avoid the area around 54th Avenue N. and 48th Street N.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A bicyclist died after they were hit by a car Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 12:18 p.m. at 54th Avenue N. and 48th Street N., according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The Florida Highway Patrol later confirmed the bicyclist died from their injuries.

People are asked to avoid the area.

Pinellas: Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on 54th Ave North @ 48th St North in St. Petersburg - use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/P6lqEWGGAw — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) December 20, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

