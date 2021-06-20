Bicyclist critically injured in Largo crash

A car made a turn while the bicyclist was crossing the street, police said.

LARGO, Fla. — A bicyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after they were hit by a car, Largo police said.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Walsingham Road and Oval Drive, police said in a news release.

Officers say the car was making a left turn from Walsingham Road onto Oval Drive while, at the same time, the bicyclist was crossing Oval Drive.

A crash investigation is ongoing. It's believed eastbound Walsingham Road will be closed until about 3:30 p.m.