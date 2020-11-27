Police: Bicyclist killed in hit and run crash in Tarpon Springs

A witness told officers the car is light-colored and a newer model four-door Hyundai sedan.

Tarpon Springs police are looking for the car and driver who they say hit and killed a bicyclist then left the scene Friday morning.

Around 5 a.m., officers were sent to the area of US Alternate 19 (Pinellas Avenue) and Wood Dove Avenue regarding someone hit by a car while riding a bike.

A witness told officers they followed the car after it had hit the bicyclist. They told officers the car is light-colored and a newer model four-door Hyundai sedan.

The bicyclist killed was identified as Terry Bruillard, 59. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue.

Police said the car who hit her continued driving southbound "without stopping to render aid."

Officers said the car would have damage to the right front headlight area on the passenger side. The passenger-side mirror was also broken off during the crash, police said.

Traffic Homicide investigators are searching for the car and its driver. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tarpon Springs Police Investigator Steve Gassen or John Gibson at 727-938-2849.

