ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A person on a bicycle died Thursday afternoon during a crash involving an SUV in St. Petersburg.
The crash happened near the 2800 block of Dr. MLK Jr. Street North. Police said the bicyclist died at the scene and the driver of the SUV stopped and is talking with investigators.
Police said northbound and southbound lanes of Dr. MLK Jr. Street North between 28th Avenue and 30th Avenue will be closed for the next several hours.
