CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Big turnouts are expected for two rallies in Clearwater Sunday afternoon.

Civil rights leader The Rev. Al Sharpton is leading a rally for Markeis McGlockton, who was shot and killed during a dispute over a parking space last month. That event is at St. John's Primitive Baptist Church in Clearwater -- about a mile from the store where the shooting happened.

At the same time, there's a Black Lives Matter march for justice at the North Greenwood Rec Center, which is right across the street from where Rev. Sharpton's rally is being held.

They're both calling for justice in a case that's sparked a nationwide debate over Florida's controversial 'stand your ground' law.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office didn't arrest the man accused of killing him -- Michael Drejka -- citing Florida's 'stand your ground' law.

Since the shooting, protesters have gathered every weekend, calling for the state attorney's office to file charges.

McGlockton was killed on July 19 by Drejka just outside the Circle A convenience store.

McGlockton's girlfriend had parked in a parking spot for a disabled person, which appeared to make the 47-year-old Drejka angry.

All of it was captured on store surveillance video: McGlockton left the store and confronted Drejka, pushing him to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka shot him.

The case has made national headlines as law enforcement didn't immediately arrest Drejka, who told deputies he was fearful for his life.

"The law in the state of Florida today is that people have the right to stand their ground, and have a right to defend themselves when they believe they are in harm," Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during an earlier press conference.

The case has been turned over to the state attorney's office.

