ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Although there are new "safer-at-home" orders in place in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, people can still go outside and exercise.

Many people are using the time to go for a stroll on their bikes. 10News spoke with a mechanic at Tony's Bike Shop in St. Petersburg who said they were actually surprised by the amount of business they've seen recently.

"We're seeing a lot of people because everything has been closing down, like gyms. So, a lot of people have been taking their bikes out of the garage and bringing them in to get tuned up. People who don't typically ride are now trying to get out and ride," said John Hill, a mechanic at Tony's Bike Shop.

Hill said it's the perfect activity because it's something you can do on your own and a way to practice social distancing while still going outside.

"Bicycles are essential to this community there's so many people in this area. Some people ride their bikes every day. It's their only means of transportation, so we are keeping that spirit alive," said Hill.

Tony's Bike Shop is also following the county's guidelines and practicing social distancing. They are only allowing one customer in the shop at a time.

