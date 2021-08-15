Longtime Clearwater city manager Bill Horne dies unexpectedly, city says

The city says he died Saturday afternoon of a suspected heart attack. He was about three weeks away from retirement.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Longtime Clearwater City Manager Bill Horne died "unexpectedly," according to the city.

Horne died Saturday afternoon of a suspected heart attack, city leaders said in a release.

Horne served as city manager for more than two decades, the release said, and he was "looking forward" to retiring Sept. 3.

He is survived by his wife Loretta.

"Our thoughts are with his wife, Loretta, during this difficult time," city leaders said in a release, "as well as other family members."

A retired U.S. Air Force colonel, city leaders say he began working with the city in 1998 as the general support services administrator. In 1999, he became assistant city manager.

In July 2000, he was named interim city manager and assumed the position fully in 2001.

"Yesterday we lost a patriot, mentor, leader, public servant, veteran, and role model. I lost my friend," Mayor Frank Hibbard said in a statement. "Our community was richer for having Bill Horne and today we are poorer for having lost him. His impact in Clearwater and beyond will live on tangibly and in our hearts. Rest In Peace my friend."

City leaders say Assistant City Manager Michael Delk will be acting city manager until the city council can take action. That will happen Monday.

Funeral arrangements for Horne are pending, the release said.