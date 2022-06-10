Bishop Gregory Parkes 'doing great' after surgery to amputate right foot

The bishop wrote on Facebook that the amputation surgery went very well.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Bishop Gregory Parkes of the Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg is said to be doing great after having his right foot amputated Thursday, according to a Facebook post.

In a letter published May 31, the bishop says he has struggled with issues related to his right foot for years and all types of therapy have proved unsuccessful.

Ultimately, the Catholic church leader made the decision to undergo the surgery, which his surgeon said went very well.

"I want to thank everyone for your continued prayers and words of encouragement," Parkes wrote on Facebook. "While I'm experiencing some expected pain and discomfort, overall I'm doing great."

Parkes also says in the letter that during his recovery and rehab period, he will continue to work in the ministry as much as he's able to.

"Please know that I'm grateful for your prayers, support, and patience during this time," the bishop wrote. "It is my hope and prayer that this procedure will ultimately allow me to engage more fully in the ministry to which I've been called as your Bishop."